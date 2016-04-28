Yossi Sassi Band launch The Religion Of Music

Yossi Sassi Band have streamed their track The Religion Of Music, featuring guest vocalist Zaher Zorgati of Myrath.

It’s taken from former Orphaned Land guitarist Sassi’s third album Roots And Roads, to be released on May 25, and also featuring a guest appearance by former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Sassi recently said: “This release hopefully includes more vocally-driven songs than before. Overall it shows a nice evolution from the material I used to compose for Orphaned Land, and my solo work. I think you’ll appreciate it.”

Roots And Roads is available for pre-order with a full tracklist to be revealed in due course.