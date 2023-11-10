"Thank you lovely DCC ladies. What a blast!": watch Queen perform Fat Bottomed Girls with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Queen and Adam Lambert were joined by some very special guests when they brought the Rhapsody Tour to Dallas last weekend, in the form of the world famous Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad.

Reprising a show-stopping spectacular they first pulled off in July 2019, the rock legends shared the stage of the American Airlines Center with 25 cheerleaders during their performance of 1978 single Fat Bottomed Girls on November 3, at the second of their two shows in the city. The track was song number number six on the band's 26-song setlist on the night.



"Thank you Dallas for some great new memories," guitarist Brian May wrote afterwards on X. "Thank you lovely DCC ladies. What a blast !!!"

Watch the performance below:

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, reintroduced to the Queen setlist as the opening song on their current US tour, the reaction to Machines (Or Back To Humans) has prompted the band to release the original track as a digital single.

The song was written by Brian May and Roger Taylor and originally appeared on the 1984 album, The Works.



“Machines was born out of the electronica we originally explored on Radio Ga Ga to create this sense of the battle between the electric side and the human side," says Roger Taylor. "Now at a time when it’s increasingly becoming a machines world and we’re all just trying to keep up, we felt it the perfect time to revive this idea of basically going back to humans."



"The Robot Horde provide a narrative thread to our new show," adds Brian May. "In these days of Artificial Intelligence beginning to invade our whole lives, these mechanical guys personify Robotic Insurgence. In our still-developing current show, Back to Humans is the sound track to us as humans reclaiming our control. Machines and Radio Gaga actually have a common ancestor, the beginnings of a collaboration between myself and Roger in the sessions for the Works album in 1984. But we had different ideas of how it should develop, and the track split into two songs going in opposite directions … Roger piloting Radio Gaga to completion and into a world-wide hit, and me taking the route of making Machines into a kind of unending battle.

"Putting the new show together, it hit me that Machines was more relevant than ever. So the idea came about of theming the show with a 21st century version of this battle - and, incidentally, bringing Ga Ga and Machines fittingly back together once again. And this stands very well with our long-standing belief that a rock show should be live and dangerous rather than performed to clicks and electronic backings."

Queen and Adam Lambert will close out this leg of their Rhapsody tour with two shows in Los Angeles this weekend.