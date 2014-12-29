Varone vows to expose 'morons' in upcoming book

Former Skid Row drummer Phil Varone says he plans to release a book which will expose what he calls the “morons” who pissed him off in 2014.

Varone, who now drums with Saigon Kick, will issue A To Zanax next year and he says he will pull no punches when it comes to targeting “useless people that have nothing better to do than bother smart people under the assumption there is no consequence.”

He adds: “I’m currently writing my new book titled A to Zanax, just to purge the senseless garbage I had to endure because humans do not know how to behave.

“If you tell me that Zanax isn’t spelled with a Z, you will be the first idiot purged. I know how to spell Xanax, it’s called a clever play on letters and that’s why I’m the one with the publishing deal. Get it?

“Buckle up because it’s going to get uglier than you could ever imagine hiding behind your keyboard like the cowards you are. Of course this will all be written with my comedic brilliance whilst enjoying uncontrolled giggling, great hair days and a possible pillow fight with pregnant gingers – let a man dream for fuck sake.

“I wish the good people a great 2015. And the bad people, you’ll find out soon enough when the book comes out.”

Varone hit out at Skid Row guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo earlier this year after Sabo described the drummer’s 2007 documentary Waking Up Dead as “gross”.