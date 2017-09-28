Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown unleash fiery Heartland single

Nashville rockers Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have released a video for Heartland, the first song to emerge from their upcoming, self-titled album. Heartland is out tomorrow, while the album is out on November 3. It’ll be the band’s full-length release since 2013’s Wild Child.

Heartland finds Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown in fiery form, with a heavily distorted riff giving way to a driving verse before a hazy, more reflective arrangement emerges. “There’s a slow beat in the heartland,” sings Bryant, “going down in the quicksand, stack ‘em up and watch the cards fall, if it happens to one, then it happens to all.’

“That’s my way of saying everybody needs to stop taking sides,” he explains. “It’s a mess out there. When one person falls, the rest of us do, too. I’m commenting on what’s going on in the world.”

Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown have spent much of the past couple of summers honing their craft supporting some of rock’s biggest bands, including ZZ Top, Aerosmith, AC/DC and Guns N’ Roses.

The band play The Mother Of All Rock Festival in Monterey, Mexico, on October 7, alongside Aerosmith, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Buckcherry, Tesla and Vince Neil.

Tyler Bryant Ands The Shakedown is released on November 3, and is available to pre-order now.

High Hopes: Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown – the last band to support AC/DC?