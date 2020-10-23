This beautiful new Queen photo book is a glorious reminder of rock at its most majestic

New York-born photographer Neal Preston was, for many years, Queen’s official photographer on tour. Now and he and the band have collated over 200 images, covering the period between 1977 and 1986, on stage, off stage, on the road and everything in between. With a foreword written by Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queen: The Neal Preston photographs will be published by Reel Art Press on October 29, and is available to pre-order now.

“Neal just has the knack, the skill, to always be in the right place at the right time,” says Brian May.

“I know how hard every single member of Queen worked every night,” says Preston. “They always strove for pure excellence, and when the pressure was on they were at their best. I don’t recall any Queen gig that was not fun to shoot. They were all fun. There was never a bad angle or camera position. These were big-time, world-class level musicians at the top of their game and I couldn’t have asked for more.”

A selection of the iconic images in the book are available to view on Instagram.

