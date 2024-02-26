Derbyshire's finest The Struts have released their second single of the month, following the arrival of How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart) just a fortnight ago. The new song is a breezy affair, with verses that chug merrily along, a buoyant chorus, and disco strings that threaten to carry the entire thing off into the clouds.

“Heaven’s Got Nothing on You is quite possibly one of my favourite songs I've been a part of,” says frontman Luke Spiller. “The mix of a nostalgic progression met with a sexy, contemporary lyric is what really excited me, initially. It sounds like the inside of my brain most days. It has my LA life bursting out of its musical bars.”

The Struts are currently in Australia, nearing the end of a tour with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and will head to the Canada in April for a run of dates with Queens Of The Stone Age. The band's next UK show will be at this year's Download festival at Donington Park. Full dates below.

Feb 27: Melbourne John Cain Arena, Australia*

Feb 28: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia

Apr 01: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB, Canada^

Apr 02: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB, Canada^

Apr 03: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK, Canada^

Apr 05: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB, Canada^

Apr 08: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 09: Kingston Leon's Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 10: London Budweiser Gardens, ON, Canada, ^

Apr 12: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON, Canada^

Apr 13: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada^

Apr 14: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC, Canada^

Apr 16: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB, Canada^

Apr 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS, Canada^

Apr 25: Newark Prudential Center, NJ#

Apr 26: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD#

Apr 27: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 29: Buffalo Electric City, NY

Apr 30: Cleveland House Of Blues Cleveland, OH

May 01: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theatre, IN

May 03: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 04: Claremont Lovin' Life Music Fest, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 07: Little Rock The Hall, AR

May 08: Huntsville Mars Music Hall, AL

May 09: Destin Club LA, FL

May 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 22: Penmarch God Save The Kouing Festival, France

* with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

^ with Queens Of The Stone Age

# with Staind

Tickets available via The Struts website.