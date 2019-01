The Rube Goldberg Machine have released a video for their track Background Noise.

The song features on the trio of Elliot Coombs, Jordan Brown and Dan Bowles’ latest album Fragile Times which was released in April.

The record is said to feature “diverse, dynamic and exciting songs based on Elliot’s politically and environmentally conscious lyrics and complemented by Jordan’s views on the nature of relationships.”

Fragile Times can be purchased from the group’s Bandcamp page.”