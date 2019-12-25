The Darkness reflect on recording their classic ballad Love Is Only A Feeling

In the summer of 2003, The Darkness took an unsuspecting world by storm by releasing their debut album Permission To Land.

It was a huge chart success around the world and led to the UK outfit being showered with Brit awards the following year and, it was responsible for a bunch of singles, including the power ballad Love Is Only A Feeling.

Speaking with Classic Rock magazine issue 261 earlier this year, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins spoke about how the band created the track which peaked at no.5 in the UK singles chart.

Hawkins said: “I really wanted to do a power ballad. I think when you’re making an album, there should be one at the end of the first half and another at the end of the second half. That’s how Aerosmith albums used to be.”

He added: “It’s a song about the nature of how love works. It’s about how wonderful love makes you feel, but also to have a word with yourself about the reality of it. Love’s brilliant, but watch out: Words to live by."

“In the early noughties, it wasn’t cool to be talking about love in a brazen way in music. A lot of people would allude to love in their lyrics, or have it be a metaphor for sex, but weren’t dealing with it head-on.

“We wanted to do it more from the heart, as opposed to the other organ!”

The Darkness released their new album Easter Is Cancelled earlier this year and will head out on the road in the coming weeks across Europe.

The Darkness: Permission To Land Vinyl

The Darkness launched their debut album all the way back in 2003 and it features a raft of brilliant tracks including Growing On Me, Love Is Only A Feeling and Givin' Up. Grab it on vinyl from Amazon.View Deal

The Darkness: Easter Is Cancelled

The Darkness have just released their sixth studio album Easter Is Cancelled. The follow-up to 2017's Pinewood Smile features the lead single Rock And Roll Deserves To Die.View Deal

The Darkness 2020 tour dates

Jan 25: Strasbourg Laiterie, France

Jan 26: Paris La Cigale, France

Jan 27: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Feb 03: Lyon Ninkasi KAO, France

Feb 04: Zurich XTRA, Switzerland

Feb 08: Munich Technikum, Germany

Feb 10: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 11: Nuremburg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 12: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Feb 14: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 15: Stockholm Nalen, Sweden

Feb 17: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 20: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 21: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 22: Sint Niklas De Casino, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Amsterdam

Feb 25: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany