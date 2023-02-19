The Cadillac Three release Hillbilly, a party song with a warning

Southern rockers The Cadillac Three have released a new single, Hillbilly. It's the first new material from the band in more than two years – since the release of Tabasco and Sweet Tea in October 2020 – and features guest appearances from Old Crow Medicine Show fiddle player Ketch Secor and Kentucky country singer Elvie Shane.

"On the surface, Hillbilly is a party anthem, but it hits differently than many of our songs because we're encouraging some introspection with this one," says Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston. "We've been known to have a good time most of the time, so it's certainly not us trying to tell anyone how to live their life, but it's a song about knowing where the line is and when you've gone too far.

"Sometimes you can live on the edge a little too long and you need to come back down from the high.”



"I’ve been a fan of The Cadillac Three since before that was their name," says Elvie Shane. "So, when I got the invitation to join them on the road for a weekend of writing, the answer was easy. Hillbilly was born the second day on the road. To me, it’s a touch of TC3 roots and a lot of where I come from.

"It's a cautionary tale about how easily you can fall into the trap of substance abuse coming from small rural towns like as the one I live in now. I believe it has the right amount of grit and rock’n’roll to reach the intended audience. And I'm so proud to be on a song with a group I’m truly a huge fan of."

The Cadillac Three are currently travelling The US on their Bandana tour. Full dates below.

The Cadillac Three: Bandana US Tour 2023

Feb 23: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Feb 24: Worcester Off The Rails, MA

Feb 25: Hampton Wally's Pub, NH

Feb 26: Manchester The Goat, NH

Mar 01: Nashville Rock The Ryman, TN

Mar 09: The Colony Lava Cantina, TX

Mar 10: Jackson Hub City Brewing, TN

Mar 23: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial, IN

Mar 24: Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Club, WI

Mar 25: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Mar 30: Independence Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

Mar 31: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Apr 01: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Apr 06: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK

Apr 07: Tulsa Skyline Event Center, OK

Apr 13: West Haven The Outlaw Saloon, UT

Apr 14: Las Vegas Stoney's Rockin Country, NV

Apr 15: Laughlin Event Center, NV

May 12: Huntsville Orion AmphitheaterK, AL

May 13: Little Rock First Security Amphitheater, AR

May 18: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

May 19: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

May 20: Newport MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor, KY

May 26: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Jun 15: Wildwood Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023, NJ

Jun 16: Santa Rosa Country Summer Music Festival 2023, CA

Tickets are on a sale now (opens in new tab).