The Cadillac Three release Hillbilly, a party song with a warning

Southern rockers The Cadillac Three have released a new single, Hillbilly. It's the first new material from the band in more than two years – since the release of Tabasco and Sweet Tea in October 2020 – and features guest appearances from Old Crow Medicine Show fiddle player Ketch Secor and Kentucky country singer Elvie Shane.
"On the surface, Hillbilly is a party anthem, but it hits differently than many of our songs because we're encouraging some introspection with this one," says Cadillac Three frontman Jaren Johnston. "We've been known to have a good time most of the time, so it's certainly not us trying to tell anyone how to live their life, but it's a song about knowing where the line is and when you've gone too far.
"Sometimes you can live on the edge a little too long and you need to come back down from the high.”
"I’ve been a fan of The Cadillac Three since before that was their name," says Elvie Shane. "So, when I got the invitation to join them on the road for a weekend of writing, the answer was easy. Hillbilly was born the second day on the road. To me, it’s a touch of TC3 roots and a lot of where I come from.
"It's a cautionary tale about how easily you can fall into the trap of substance abuse coming from small rural towns like as the one I live in now. I believe it has the right amount of grit and rock’n’roll to reach the intended audience. And I'm so proud to be on a song with a group I’m truly a huge fan of."
The Cadillac Three are currently travelling The US on their Bandana tour. Full dates below.
The Cadillac Three: Bandana US Tour 2023
Feb 23: Wilmington The Queen, DE
Feb 24: Worcester Off The Rails, MA
Feb 25: Hampton Wally's Pub, NH
Feb 26: Manchester The Goat, NH
Mar 01: Nashville Rock The Ryman, TN
Mar 09: The Colony Lava Cantina, TX
Mar 10: Jackson Hub City Brewing, TN
Mar 23: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial, IN
Mar 24: Milwaukee The Rave / Eagles Club, WI
Mar 25: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI
Mar 30: Independence Cable Dahmer Arena, MO
Mar 31: Evansville Ford Center, IN
Apr 01: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO
Apr 06: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK
Apr 07: Tulsa Skyline Event Center, OK
Apr 13: West Haven The Outlaw Saloon, UT
Apr 14: Las Vegas Stoney's Rockin Country, NV
Apr 15: Laughlin Event Center, NV
May 12: Huntsville Orion AmphitheaterK, AL
May 13: Little Rock First Security Amphitheater, AR
May 18: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD
May 19: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH
May 20: Newport MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor, KY
May 26: Columbia The Blue Note, MO
Jun 15: Wildwood Barefoot Country Music Fest 2023, NJ
Jun 16: Santa Rosa Country Summer Music Festival 2023, CA
Tickets are on a sale now (opens in new tab).