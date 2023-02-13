Slash: “Most of everything that Guns N’ Roses did would've gotten us cancelled in this day and age”

Slash believes that if Guns N’ Roses were still up to the same wild partying and rockstar shenanigans as they were back in their heyday, they would be “cancelled”.

In conversation last month with Yahoo Entertainment to promote his new book, The Collection: Slash, the iconic guitarist discussed whether he will be including any risque material alluding to the band’s rock’n’roll lifestyle, such as wild parties and troublesome behaviour.

Although Slash did discuss some of the band’s more shocking pastimes in his 2007 memoir, he believes that if he were to divulge further in his new book, it might lead to backlash, adding that their behaviour would not “fare well” today.

When asked by the interviewer if he’s “thought about” what to include, the musician responds: “I haven't actually . . . thought about it in that context. I mean, I really, to be honest, I haven't really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently.

“But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would've gotten us cancelled in this day and age. We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure — I mean, on so many different levels.

“But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I'm just glad that we didn't have the internet back then! It would've been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don't dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.”

Watch the full interview below: