Skunk Anansie: We were called Nazis

Skunk Anansie have recalled being mistaken for Nazis by ignorant journalists.

The band were on tour in the US in support of 1999 album Post Orgasmic Chill when a local newspaper wrote a preview of their upcoming show which described them a Nazi sympathisers because of singer Skin’s shaven head and guitarist Ace’s lack of hair.

The media were also thrown by the fact the British group had a song called Little Baby Swastikkka – which is actually a staunchly anti-Nazi statement.

Drummer Mark Richardson tells TeamRock Radio: “We were touring Post Orgasmic Chill in the States and we had to cancel a gig because the local press thought we were a bunch of Nazis. They heard that Skin had a skinhead and Ace had no hair.”

Skin adds: “And we had a song called Little Baby Swastikkka. They presumed that we were a pro-Nazi band. There was this whole movement in that town to get us banned, so we were banned from playing in that venue.

“When we got there, we got off the tour bus and walked into the radio station… to complete awkward silence. They were like, ‘I guess you haven’t heard what’s been happening here?’

“They told us and I cried with laughter. I said, ‘I’m black…if you’d looked at the album cover you’d have noticed that. Little Baby Swastikkka is an anti-Nazi song.

“We’re not skinheads….I’m shaven headed and Ace lost his!”

They did play in the town, but at a much less suitable venue. Skin adds: “We’d been moved form the coolest venue in town which held 250 and was sold out, to this huge venue that held 2500 and had 300 people in it. The little gig would have been absolutely brilliant, but this big gig was awful.”

Meanwhile, Skunk Anansie have released Death To The Lovers as the second single from current album Anarchytecture. A promo video for the track is in the works.

Skin has also been named as the 2016 face of skincare and makeup brand Sisley. Sisley say: “Skin perfectly personifies the brand’s mood.

“A personal, provocative mix of sexy femininity and energy, an untamed touch combined with an unexpected intensity, a style that goes beyond trends, rock, sophisticated and cutting edge.”

