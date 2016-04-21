Rolling Stones top rock bands rich list

The Rolling Stones are collectively the richest band in Britain, according to the latest annual Sunday Times Rich List.

Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell remain at the top of the rock music table, with a fortune of £760m, and U2 as a unit come second with £500m.

But Mick Jagger reaches third position on his own with £235m, while colleague Keith Richards is next with £220m. With the addition of Charlie Watts (11th) and Ronnie Wood (24) the band’s total value is £630m. They’re thought to have become wealthier by £40m over the past year.

The combined worth of Queen’s Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon is £335m. Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones have amassed £268m between them, and Pink Floyd men Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Nick Mason total £235m. Genesis frontman Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel are valued at £155m between them.

The estate of the late David Bowie gives his widow Iman and son Duncan Jones a new entry to the rich list with £90m, while George Harrison’s widow Olivia and son Dhani enter with £220m.

The Sunday Times Rich List is compiled from available sources including land, property, other assets and shares. Bank accounts are not accessible. The 28th list will be published on April 24.

Sunday Times rock rich list