Red Bull Studios To Return To Download 2014

Red Bull Studios is back for 2014 to give unsigned bands the chance to play Download Festival this June.

After a hugely successful year in 2013 which saw eight killer young acts take to the stage, your band could be the next to get a massive step-up by gracing the holy ground at Donington.

Registration for new bands opens from April 1 over at www.redbullstudios.com/downloadfestival, but the site is open right now, so head over and find out exactly what you need to do to grab at your chance at making history. Good luck!

Download itself takes place June 13-15 at Donington Park. Get your tickets now from www.downloadfestival.co.uk