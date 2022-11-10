Ozzy Osbourne doesn't want a famous actor to play him in upcoming biopic: “I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp"

By Liz Scarlett
The Prince Of Darkness wants an "unknown" actor to play him in the forthcoming biopic that's set to explore his relationship with wife and manager Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne has one main requirement when it comes to the casting of the actor who will portray him in his forthcoming biopic, and it's that the thespian in question must be relatively unknown.

The currently untitled biopic was first announced in 2020, following reports from Jack Osbourne earlier that year that plans for a film was a possibility. It will focus on Ozzy's relationship with wife and longtime manager Sharon Osbourne between 1979 and 1996.

In conversation with Consequence, The Prince Of Darkness declares: “I don’t want to have anyone like Johnny Depp act as me. I rather have someone who is relatively unknown.”

When the movie was first announced, Sharon said that she didn't want the end result to be anything like "hallmark movie" Bohemian Rhapsody. 

“Our film will be a lot more real,” she said. “We don’t want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We’re not making it for kids. It’s an adult movie for adults.”

Although no casting announcements have been made of yet, we do know that The Osbournes’ eldest daughter, Aimée, has prepared the treatment, and that the script is under the care of Oscar nominee Lee Hall, responsible for Elton John's biopic Rocketman (2019) and Billy Elliott (2000).

The film will also draw upon Ozzy's former battles with drug and alcohol addiction, as well as the violent moments which arose in the couple's relationship in more troubled times. As to whether the singer is nervous to have his darker moments portrayed on screen, Ozzy says: “I don’t give a shit. I mean, if it’s a success, great. As long as it’s not too slurpy and bullshit-y, you know?”.

The couple's hard times have been displayed on screen previously in the former Black Sabbath frontman's music video for his 2020 solo song Under The Graveyard, starring Jack Kilmer as Ozzy and Jessica Barden as Sharon.

In the same interview, Ozzy declares that he has regrets about the couple's imminent return to England, insisting that he's "American now."

"To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” Ozzy says. "I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. Fuck that."

