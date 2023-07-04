More electrifying footage from The Midnight Special's Steely Dan treasure trove has surfaced

The Midnight Special's official YouTube channel continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, with another electrifying live performance from Steely Dan the latest clip to arrive.

In 1973 the band played on the show twice. We've already been graced with footage from their February appearance, when the band played Reelin' In The Years and Do It Again, and two weeks ago footage of Show Biz Kids arrived, from the band's performance on August 11.

The new clip is also from the August session, and finds Steely Dan revisiting Reelin' In The Years. If anything, the clip is even livelier than the February version, with the famously reluctant performer Donald Fagen performing with zesty confidence, guitarist Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter wailing away, and the two backing singers, Gloria 'Porky' Granola and Jenny 'Bucky' Soule, jigging around with giddy enthusiasm.

Given the relaxed brilliance of the performance, it's all the more extraordinary that the band would retire from the road less than a year later. Fagen and fellow Steely Dan founder Walter Becker wouldn't perform onstage together again until Fagen's New York Rock & Soul Review show in 1992, a booking that was the catalyst for the return of the band as a touring entity the following year.

Also appearing on August 1973 edition of The Midnight Special – hosted by Billy Preston – were rock'n'roll star Bo Diddley, cult yacht rocker Ned Doheny, Texan rockers Gladstone, Broadway singer Maureen McGovern, and former Band Of Gypsys drummer Buddy Miles.

Also added to The Midnight Special's YouTube channel this week: The Guess Who playing the classic American Woman, with Burton Cummings doing his best Burt Reynolds impersonation.