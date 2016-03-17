Metallica stream 1985 live recording

Metallica have streamed a recording of live performances of Am I Evil and Motorbreath in 1985.

The clip was taped at the Kabuki Theatre in San Francisco on March 15 of that year, and it’ll appear on the upcoming deluxe remaster edition of second album Ride The Lightning.

It’s released on April 15 to tie in with Record Store Day, alongside a new edition of debut record Kill ‘Em All. Both will be available in limited-edition box sets, CD and vinyl.

Meanwhile, Metallica have been confirmed as the first band to play at the Minnesota Vikings’ new home at the US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, on August 20. They’ll be joined by Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat.

It’s thought the thrash giants will have completed work on their 10th album by that time.