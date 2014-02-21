Megadeth To Take 'Different Approach'

Megadeth bass god Dave Ellefson sees the thrash titans taking a slightly different route for album number 15.

Following the somewhat lukewarm reaction to last year’s Super Collider, Dave sees the next opus as moving away from the somewhat more ‘career-spanning mashup’ approach of their most recent album.

“Every album offers something a bit different,” he tells Rock Song Of The Day. “I think Super Collider was this serendipitous moment that encompassed variety from our 30-year career, which was ironic since it actually was our 30-year anniversary last year! It wasn’t planned that way, it just sort of happened.

“But, moving forward there is a feeling within the band now to take a different approach on the next record, one that probably means new locations, new producers/engineers, and so forth.”

Megadeth recently made headlines for pulling out of Soundwave following the controversy surrounding their planned Australian dates with Newsted. Sadly, Newsted ended up pulling out of Soundwave too!

Megadeth headline Bloodstock in August. Head to bloodstock.uk.com and grab your ticket right now! Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth.