Listen to previously unheard Motörhead song Bullet In Your Brain from their final album sessions

Motörhead have shared their previously unreleased song, Bullet In Your Brain. The track is lifted from the band's forthcoming collection Bad Magic: Serious Bad Magic, which is scheduled to arrive on February 24.

Accompanying the track is a behind-the-scenes video, displaying the iconic rock'n'roll band hard at work in the studio during the making of their final studio album, 2015's Bad Magic.

The new deluxe edition will feature Bullet In Your Brain as one of two 'new' bonus songs, alongside Greedy Bastards. There will also be included a recording of one of Motörhead's all-guns-blazing live performances from Japan's Mt. Fuji Festival in 2015.

Within the celebratory offering, fans can listen to an audio interview with Lemmy, helmed by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik titled War, Love, Death And Injustice.

Plus, the official box-set will exclusively contain a Murder One ouija board, complete with an Ace Of Spades planchette, which as per the official Motörhead website, is for people who have the "desire to have a chat with Lem or anyone beyond this mortal coil".

Bad Magic: Serious Bad Magic will be released on double 12" vinyl, on a CD Digipak with bonus disc, and as a limited edition box set, which will also be available for digital streaming.



Listen to Bullet For In Brain below and pre-order the collection now.

Bad Magic: Serious Bad Magic tracklist:

1. Victory or Die

2. Thunder & Lightning

3. Fire Storm Hotel

4. Shoot Out All of Your Lights

5. The Devil

6. Electricity

7. Evil Eye

8. Teach Them How to Bleed

9. Till the End

10. Tell Me Who To Kill

11. Choking on Your Screams

12. When the Sky Comes Looking for You

13. Sympathy for the Devil

14. Heroes

15. Bullet in Your Brain

16. Greedy Bastards

Live at Mt Fuji Rock Festival 2015 – Sayonara Folks! Track List:

1. We Are Motörhead

2. Damage Case

3. Stay Clean

4. Metropolis

5. Over the Top

6. String Theory

7. The Chase is Better Than the Catch

8. Rock It

9. Lost Woman Blues

10. Doctor Rock

11. Just ‘Cos You Got the Power

12. Going to Brazil

13. Ace of Spades

14. Overkill

(Image credit: Motorhead)