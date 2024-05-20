Formed a little over five years ago as a means to ensure that music artists, no matter their size, status or genre, could be paid fairly for their catalogs, Open On Sunday recently surpassed the historic milestone of 100 deals closed - and they're only just getting started.

The company, who operates on a basis of efficiency, transparency, fairness and a close relationship with their myriad clients, has quickly established itself as one of the most trusted catalog acquisition platforms in the world, having purchased works by world-renown artists including hip hop superstars Anderson Pak, Travis Scott, Daddy Yankee and Drake, country icon Luke Bryan and blues trailblazer BB King. Open On Sunday also works with Grammy award-winning songwriter Liz Rose, who has penned tracks for the likes of Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Kylie Minogue and who was recently inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Open All Sunday and Rose work closely together to platform some of Nashville's most exciting young songwriters.

Acquiring and financing publishing and master recordings of all sizes, genres and era, Open On Sunday is the most flexible and client-friendly company in the music catalog game, offering artists a unique buyback option that enables them to regain the rights to any work sold for a predetermined price in the future. They also operate a Catalog Builder programme that offers record labels rates that are extremely favourable in comparison to industry standard loans and advances.

Open On Sunday is also at the very frontlines of social media and video: the company's in-house media and marketing team creates broadcast-quality video content that is distributed across a wide array of platforms, recently announcing a new partnership with Digital Music News that will allow Open On Sunday to highlight conferences, festivals and events across the music spectrum in the future.

These are just some of the reasons that Open On Sunday is the most trustworthy, secure and artist-friendly catalog acquisition company in the industry. If you are an artist interested in selling all or parts of your catalog, or simply want to find out more, head to the official Open On Sunday website. You can also visit Open On Sunday on LinkedIn.