Gilbert lets his guitar do the singing

Paul Gilbert has revealed details of an instrumental solo album in which he says he uses his guitar to replicate the voices of his favourite singers.

The Mr Big axeman releases Stone Pushing Uphill Man on Monday, August 11, via Shrapnel Records.

He says: “I decided to bring my guitar to the forefront and let it sing. To do this, I used the inspiration of my favourite singers. Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Elton John, James Brown, Sting, KD Lang and more.

“These voices are always in my head. With my guitar I could finally reach their high notes. The challenge was to match their emotion and expression. This was my goal as a guitarist.

”Stone Pushing Uphill Man is the first big step to truly find my voice on the guitar. I wanted the inspiration of my favourite singers for such a big challenge, so I chose a lot of cover songs. I think listeners will be surprised at what I’ve been able to do with the guitar.”

Stone Pushing Uphill Man tracklist