Former Tremeloes men deny indecent assault charges

Two former members of The Tremeloes accused of historic charges of indecent assault against a 15-year-old girl have denied any wrongdoing.

Rick Westwood, 72, and Len Hawkes, 69, were last month charged with one count each of indecent assault relating to an incident in Chester in 1968.

According to the BBC, the pair both pleaded not guilty at an appearance at Chester Magistrates’ Court this week and were bailed ahead of a further appearance scheduled for April 5, 2016.

Prosecutor Rob Youds told the court the alleged incident took place in a Chester hotel room at the height of the band’s fame.

Guitarist Westwood left the band in 2012 while bass player Hawkes last performed with the group in 1988.The Tremeloes formed in London in 1958 and are still active today, with drummer Dave Munden the only remaining founding member.