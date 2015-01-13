Trending

Falling In Reverse confirm Just Like You launch date

By Metal Hammer  

Hear another track from 3rd album, out next month

Falling In Reverse have confirmed that third album Just Like You will be released on February 23 via Epitaph.

Ronnie Radke and co have made the title available for pre-order via their website. Their track Guillotine IV (The Final Chapter) can be heard below.

The 12-track follow-up to 2013’s Fashionably Late will be supported with a 12-date tour of Europe, starting in France on February 2 and ending on February 17 in the Netherlands.

Tracklist

  1. Chemical Prisoner

  2. God, If You Are Above…

  3. Sexy Drug

  4. Just Like You

  5. Guillotine IV (the Final Chapter)

  6. Stay Away

  7. Wait And See

  8. The Bitter End

  9. My Heart’s To Blame

  10. Get Me Out

  11. Die For You

  12. Brother