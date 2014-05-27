EXCLUSIVE: Counting Days – Life & Death

After airing for the first time of the Radio 1 Rock Show last night, we're premiering the new video from hardcore supergroup Counting Days.
Featuring members and former members of Heights, TRC, Architects, More Than Life and Rough Hands, Counting Days are the metallic hardcore outcome of those five bands. If you’re a fan of the British hardcore scene and need something fresh to throw down to, then pick up these guys’ new EP this summer.
Counting Days are:
Thomas Debaere – Vocals (Ex-Heights)
Charlie Wilson – Guitar (TRC/Astroid Boys)
Bobby Daniels – Guitar (Ex-Last Witness, More Than Life)
Alex Dench – Bass (Rough Hands)
Lasselle Lewis – Drums (TRC)