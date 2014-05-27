EXCLUSIVE: Counting Days – Life & Death

After airing for the first time of the Radio 1 Rock Show last night, we're premiering the new video from hardcore supergroup Counting Days.

Life & Death

Featuring members and former members of Heights, TRC, Architects, More Than Life and Rough Hands, Counting Days are the metallic hardcore outcome of those five bands. If you’re a fan of the British hardcore scene and need something fresh to throw down to, then pick up these guys’ new EP this summer.

Counting Days are:

Thomas Debaere – Vocals (Ex-Heights)

Charlie Wilson – Guitar (TRC/Astroid Boys)

Bobby Daniels – Guitar (Ex-Last Witness, More Than Life)

Alex Dench – Bass (Rough Hands)

Lasselle Lewis – Drums (TRC)