Chilis’ Chad Smith in tribute to Led Zep’s Bonham

Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman Chad Smith has become the first drummer to record at Headley Grange in 40 years.

Led Zeppelin recorded parts of their third and fourth album at the location, while much of Houses Of The Holy and Physical Graffiti were also put to tape at the Victorian mansion.

Now Smith, along with Queen’s Roger Taylor and session musician Andy Gangadeen, have laid down their own beats on the very spot where John Bonham recorded classics including When The Levee Breaks.

The sessions were set up by Spitfire Audio, who recorded the trio for inclusion on a software pack titled The Grange, which provides drum samples and loops for other artists to download.

Smith says: “To be able to play drums where John Bonham played those beats and that music is beyond my wildest dreams. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.”

Spitfire Audio have issued an eight-minute clip of all three drummers in action, which ends with Smith kissing the ground where Bonham played. View it below.

Last month, Smith said the Red Hot Chili Peppers were trying to “break new ground” on the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You which they’re due to start work on this month.