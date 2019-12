Carnifex have released a video for their track Hatred And Slaughter.

The song is taken from the California band’s new album Die Without Hope, out now on Nuclear Blast.

Live footage makes up the energetic Hatred And Slaughter video.

Carnifex go out on tour with Parkway Drive later this year, with a number of UK dates included.

Dec 12: London Roundhouse

Dec 13: Newcastle Academy

Dec 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 16: Bristol Academy

Dec 17: Manchester Academy