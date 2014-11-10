Cancer Bats premiere Satellites video

Cancer Bats have offered fans a second taste of their forthcoming Searching For Zero album with the release of a new song, Satellites.

Set for release on December 22, the song will feature on the Bats’ forthcoming fifth album, which is scheduled for release on March 9, 2015.

Produced by Ross Robinson (Slipknot/Korn/Glassjaw), the track-listing for Searching For Zero is as follows:

Check out the video below:

As previously announced, Cancer Bats will return to the UK in April, for a co-headlining tour with While She Sleeps.