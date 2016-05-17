Buckcherry men launch Spraygun War side-project

Buckcherry pair Josh Todd and Stevie D have launched a new group called Spraygun War and issued a video for their first single OMG.

The song is the opening number of Spraygun War’s debut EP Into The Blackness, due for release on June 10. OMG is available as an immediate download with all pre-orders of the EP.

Spraygun War say: “Here it is. Our video to our new single OMG. Lets get a movement going.”

OMG is a departure from Buckcherry’s sound and features strong electronic and hip-hop elements. The promo can be viewed below.

Spraygun War Into The Blackness tracklist