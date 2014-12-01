Breaking Bands' Record of the Week: Code Orange - I Am King

This week’s track of the week is one of the most exciting we’ve had. Code Orange are without a doubt one of the buzz bands amongst music fans who want to be challenged aurally and emotionally by their music. At times you feel epic. And at times its just bloody uncomfortable.

The amalgamation of sounds from rip-your-face-off metal to hardcore to metalcore are captured perfectly with a video that is reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project. This fits because —just like the film — many people will say ‘I don’t understand,’ and a select few will be impressed, haunted and suddenly feel uncomfortable within their own skin. Check it out.

Sophie K x