Bloodstock announce New Blood Stage bands and Easter competition

The first batch of bands lined up to decimate the New Blood Stage at this year’s Bloodstock festival have been announced.

The seven deadly bands unveiled for Bloodstock today are the London death metallers Abhorrent Decimation, the sludgey The Canyon Observer, the grungey Angerman, metalcorers Brutai, the oh-so-metal Phantom, hard rockets Stoneghost and Scottish deathmongers Scordatura.

The New Blood Stage is all about supporting the little guy. Just because you don’t have the support of a record label doesn’t mean you’re not pumping out some of the most exciting metal on the planet. The aforementioned bands were chosen via CD applications and the following additions will come from the Metal 2 The Masses tour that kicks off next month. The best bands from each night will land a spot at Bloodstock this summer! Check out the dates on the flyer below.

If your band hasn’t submitted yet, there’s still time to enter. There’s loads of ways to apply over here.

Bloodstock are also giving away THREE pairs of tickets in an Easter egg hunt… well a digital one, anyway. Have a hunt around the Bloodstock website and find the 12 hidden eggs then email those URLs to comps@bloodstock.uk.com with your name and address. It kicks off on 8am 18 April and ends 8pm 22 April.

Bloodstock takes place 7-10 August at Catton Park, Derbyshire. Already confirmed are Down, Emperor, Megadeth, Amon Amarth, Dimmu Borgir and loads more. Get your tickets here.