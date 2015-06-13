Black Veil Brides hail Pantera, Alkaline Trio

Black Veil Brides say their upcoming DVD is the perfect snapshot of where they’ve always wanted to be.

They issue their first-ever live set Alive And Burning on July 10 and reveal they were inspired by concert movies released by Pantera and Alkaline Trio.

Frontman Andy Biersack tells TeamRock Radio: “This is a great snapshot of where the band have always wanted to be, which is to be able to have this big spectacle show with the pyro and the video screens.

“I feel like this is the best we’ve ever been. We’re in a good place so why not record it and put it out there?”

Asked what live releases inspired them to make their own concert DVD, Biersack adds: “Alkaline Trio: Live On Halloween because they had a big glowing inverted cross and they dressed like dead priests. I thought it was the coolest thing when I was a kid, I watched it every day when I got home from school.”

Drummer Christian Coma says: “The Vulgar Video by Pantera. Hands down. That’s my personality. It showed a little bit of the live show and a lot of just being goofballs.”

BVB played the Encore Stage at Download today (July 13).

Jun 19: Pomona Fairplex, CA, US

Jun 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA, US

Jun 21: Ventura County Fairgrounds, CA, US

Jun 23: Mesa Quail Run Park, AZ, US

Jun 24: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM, US

Jun 25: Oklahoma City Remington park, OK, US

Jun 26: Houston NRG Park, TX, US

Jun 27: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX, US

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX, US

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN, US

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA, US

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL, US

Jul 04: West palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL, US

Jul 05: Orlando Tinker Field, FL, US

Jul 06: Jacksonville Morocco Shrine Auditorium, FL, US

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavillion, NC, US

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA, US

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA, US

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ, US

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY, US

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theater, CT, US

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA, US

Jul 15: Darien Center Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY, US

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH, US

Jul 17: Toronto The Flats At Moison Canadian Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 18: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD, US

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC bank Arts Center, NJ, US

Jul 21: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA, US

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center OH, US

Jul 24: Auburn Hills The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI, US

Jul 25: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL, US

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park Festival Field, MN, US

Jul 27: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO, US

Jul 28: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI, US

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN, US

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS, US

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT, US

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO, US

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA, US

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center Parking Lot, OR, US

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA, US

Oct 12: Buenos Aires Groove, Argentina

Oct 15: Santiago Theatre Cariola, Chile

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock 2015, CA, US