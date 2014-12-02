BIffy Clyro to take ‘year off’

Biffy Clyro will effectively take a year off during 2015, bassist James Johnston has said.

The trio want to avoid becoming over-exposed after a busy 12 months that included headline appearances at T In The Park and the Isle Of Wight festivals.

Instead, they’ll focus on completing their seventh album to their satisfaction.

Johnston tells NME: “I think we’ll have a quiet one – we don’t like to be in people’s faces too much. That last thing we want is for people to get bored of us. So you could almost call it a year off.”

He adds of the follow-up to 2013’s Opposites: “It’s coming along. We’re not in any massive rush; we don’t want to do anything that’s not perfect. We’ve got too many songs, which is a great place to be at.”

They’ll commence the demo process next month – but fans could see them at some point during 2015. “You never know, we may pop up somewhere,” Johnston says.

Biffy play three shows at Glasgow’s Barrowlands on December 5, 6 and 7, playing sets chosen by the audience.