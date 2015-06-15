Van Giersbergen launches box set

Anneke van Giersbergen has released a four-disc box set containing her Agua De Annique albums.

The Gentle Storm vocalist describes her Day After Yesterday collection as “beautiful” and adds that it includes new photos and artwork plus additional liner notes.

Giersbergen says: “The four albums under the Agua de Annique tag mark a very important part of my career – and my life in general.

“The freedom to explore various musical styles and forms was super exciting. It also gave me the opportunity to collaborate with many artist friends.

“I’m very proud of this wonderful box set and I’ve been actively involved in its creation.”

Day After Yesterday – featuring appearances by The Gentle Storm’s Arjen Lucassen, Danny Cavanagh of Anathema, John Wetton and others – is on sale now.