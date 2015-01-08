What's on your FREE tech-metal CD in the new issue?

If you haven’t picked up the new issue of Metal Hammer yet then you’re missing out on a whole slab of technical goodness. We’re giving away 15 songs for FREE from some of the hottest names in the scene including Black Crown Initiate, Deadly Circus Fire and Empty Yard Experiment. Here’s what’s in store for your ears…
1. Within The Ruins – Gods Amongst Men
Precise metalcore brutality.
2. Deadly Circus Fire – Animal
Prog metal at its most fiery.
3. Neberu – The Art Of Being Lost
Djent-core action from Germany.
4. The Contortionist – Primordial Sound
Epic, ethereal adventures in sound.
5. Black Crown Initiate – The Fractured One
Prog death with beards to match.
6. Trepalium – Fire On Skin
Bonkers extremity with a swing jazz twist.
7. Shattered Skies – The End And The Rebirth
Tech-metal heaven with massive melodic hooks.
8. The Voynich Code – Decoding Of Life
Punishing grooves from Portugal.
9. I, The Breather – Soul Seeker
Baltimore’s most badass polyrhythm merchants.
10. No Consequence – Speechless
Left-brain tech-metal supremacy.
11. Voices From The Fuselage – A Principle God
Epic grandeur from ex-Tesseract man Ashe O’Hara.
12. Verse Vica – Cerulean
Heavy explorations from North Carolina.
13. Polyphia – Aviator
Virtuoso fret-melters on an instrumental tip.
14. The Sun Never Set – Over Our Fallen Empire
Savagery with a post-metal spirit.
15. Empty Yard Experiment – Entropy
Dark prog with groove and grunge.
All of this is on your FREE CD with Metal Hammer issue 266.