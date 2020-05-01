Vote for the greatest rock song of the 21st century

We don’t know about you, but all this time under lockdown has put us in a nostalgic frame of mind. Team Classic Rock have been revisiting our favourite music, and while a lot of our playlists lean heavily on the 60s, 70s and 80s (of course they do!) we’ve been reminded of just how much great stuff has been released in the last 20 years.

New music has been part of Classic Rock’s lifeblood from day one, and now that we’re two decades into a new millennium we want to celebrate the songs of the century. And we need your help, which is why we’re asking you to tell us the songs you think are the greatest.

We’ve assembled an (extremely long) long-list of songs we believe to be worthy contenders, and now it’s over to you to let us know what killer tracks have set your world alight since 2000. We’ve endeavoured to include ample representatives from every corner of rock’s sprawling globe, but of course, no list like this is ever going to be exhaustive.

Clearly there will be things we’ve missed (trust us, we keep thinking of others!), so we’ve also included an option to add your own entry if the song you have in mind isn’t there.

The criteria is simple: it’s new, it’s been released this century, and it rocks.

Each voter is given ten votes, so think hard and make them count. We’ll be publishing the results in the coming weeks, so make sure to check back for the final rundown, as voted by you.

Get voting.