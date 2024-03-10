Vote for the best Slayer song ever

We’ll be honest: we didn’t have ‘Slayer reuniting’ on our 2024 bingo cards back in January. But we’re not complaining – the metal icons’ return later this year to play US festivals Louder Than Life and Aftershock is the best news we’ve heard in a long time.

It got us thinking: what’s the greatest Slayer song ever? Sure, there are some obvious contenders – you know the ones. But their 12-album career contains some unsung classics, lost treasures and forgotten gems that stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the thrash juggernauts on which their legend is built. Hell, even Diabolus In Musica isn’t all bad.

To answer this question, we’ve decided to throw it open to the floor. Yes, that means you. We’d like you to tell us your favourite Slayer songs, from Evil Has No Boundaries to Pride In Prejudice, taking in Chemical Warfare, Hell Awaits, Angel Of Death, Seasons In The Abyss and all those other killer tracks that have soundtracked the last 41-years.

The rules are simple: officially released songs only, including compilation tracks, soundtrack songs and cover versions (sorry anyone who wants to vote for Assassin or Ice Titan, but you’re out of luck). Because we’re generous, we’re giving you three votes to spread the love.

So get voting…