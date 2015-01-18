Tweet Surrender

If you’ve ever wanted to watch Henry Rollins lip sync to a 70s classic or simply find out who bumped into Uri Geller in an unspecified branch of B&Q, take a deep breath and read on.

‘A yawn is a silent scream for coffee’? That sounds like the sort of thing Voltaire would’ve written, had he worked in a café. On a caffeine-related note, we wonder if Steven’s tried Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s Rockin’ & Roastin’ coffee yet?

The Swellers frontman needn’t worry because we’ve all done it. Carpe diem, Nick – that’s Latin for ‘sicky burp’.

Impressive, but as we were telling Ozzy last week, no-one likes a name-dropper.

Zombies only eat Tacos de Braaaains. Remember to smother it with_ [Dave’s Gourmet 2013 Scorpion Limited Edition Reserve](http://www.chilliworld.com/SP6.asp?pid=751), so you’ll walk like the undead the next day.

A heartbreaking tweet from the Hatebreed frontman, there. We’re pretty certain people blessed with copper locks use this hashtag at least once a week – apart from Dave Mustaine. He’s either wishing famous people happy birthday or tweeting about Mustaine’s Vineyards.

There’s rumours suggesting that Hayley, Chad, Phineas and Ferb have recorded a batch of early demos which sound like a cross between Murphy’s Law, Crumbsuckers and an ice cream on a hot summer’s afternoon. More on this when we get it.

What does Henry Rollins sing along to in his car? Turns out it’s Elton John’s 1974 single, The Bitch Is Back. We can’t embed the video on this page, but we can assure you it’s a real treat.

According to www.dreammoods.com, “rain is a metaphor for tears, crying and sadness”. There was nothing about peri-peri chicken falling from the sky. Maybe the Fall Out Boy bassist really likes chicken. Or spicy rain.

Next week: ‘Blues man struck down with mysterious lateral epicondylitis before floating festival gig’

We know. It looks like someone’s been to the gym in a tuxedo. Either that, or they’re a posh Leeds fan. Anyway, the fashion police needs to kettle the lot of them and have a word.