Try Ginger Wildheart's GASS for FREE

Is it a fan club? A subscription service? A secret society? Not satisfied with having blown minds, broken records and won awards with his with his Pledgemusic campaigns, back in May in this year Ginger Wildheart launched a new way for fans to consume his music: G.A.S.S. (Ginger Associated Secret Society). And now you can sample it for free with GASS LIte.

GASS promises 36 brand new songs over the course of the year (three per month), as well as other bonus tracks like previously unreleased songs and unheard demos, regular podcasts, video updates, Ginger’s personal diary page and more. The material is unavailable elsewhere.

“GASS represents everything I would like to see as a fan myself”, says Ginger. “It offers the GASS community three new songs a month, as well as podcasts, a daily diary, video updates, new artwork, horror film reviews, album reviews, exclusive competitions as well as rare demos and unheard songs.

“It’s ridiculous value for money, which is the whole point, to show people that they’re getting generally ripped off by most things in life, and shows them what real value for money looks like.

“It allows people a key into the private inner sanctum of my life as a musician with Courtney Love, The Wildhearts and various solo adventures, it also tackles mental health issues - of which I’ve suffered more this year than ever before.

“It reveals the inner workings of a songwriter and the madness of a touring musician. There’s almost more content than you can get through in a month, and then the next month hits you. Pow! It is ultra high quality, relentless entertainment, and you deserve it.”

Three levels of membership are available, while GASS Lite provides a beginner’s guide to the service. It features two unreleased songs, What Would Henry Rollins Do? and Ostracide, as well as diary entries, an episode of Ginger’s daily podcast, and some bonus demo recordings.

GASS Lite is online now.