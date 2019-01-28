Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from The Sheepdogs, Hands Off Gretel and more...

It’s Monday, the sun is shining (for now at least…) and it’s time for Classic Rock’s weekly round-up of the very best new tunes and videos. We’ve got a delectable selection platter of rock’n’roll treats for you today, but first let’s have a look at last week’s top three as voted for by you. In reverse order they are:

3. Eric Gales - Something’s Gotta Give

2. Blacktop Mojo - Prodigal

1. Palaye Royale - Dying In A Hot Tub

Congratulations Palaye Royale, and to second and third place winners Blacktop Mojo and Eric Gales. Now let’s see what tickles your fancy this week; listen, ingest and don’t forget to vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. Enjoy the fruits of existing staples in your listening repertoire, or maybe even find one of your new favourite bands. But first of all, fancy a listen to last week’s first prize winners? Of course you do...

The Sheepdogs - Saturday Night

We thought our Saturday night was pretty good, but having seen this new one from Canadian nostalgists The Sheepdogs we’re suddenly rethinking our assessment. The OAPs in this video are literally having the best time, with the perfect feelgood soundtrack of surfy sunshine and 70s classic rock chops. To listen and watch is to feel infinitely cheerier about life.

Hands Off Gretel – I Want The World

You might recognise Lauren Tate’s enormous voice from a guest appearance with bluesy duo The Graveltones. That was a few years ago, mind you. Here, fronting Yorkshire noiseniks Hands Off Gretel, she’s undergone something of transformation – and it’s paid off. This new single bites and snarls like a neon-clad skater punk mashup of No Doubt, Lady Gaga and [Well Hung Heart’s] Greta Valenti. We like it.

The Treatment - Bite Back

Biting by name, biting by nature (we’re very ‘bitey’ today aren’t we?), this is taken from the Brit five-piece’s new album Power Crazy. In truth it might as well have been called ‘AC/DC Crazy’, but when it’s as slickly, joyfully executed as this we’ll happily take it. Good clean Monday blues-banishing fun.

Screamin’ Rebel Angels – Sweet Petunia

Post-punk rockabilly for you now, courtesy of smokin’ New Yorkers Screamin’ Rebel Angels. Propelled by singer Laura Palmer’s mix of ragey power and dulcet swagger, it’s a characterful musical hybrid crammed with energy and ‘50s-via-The Cramps allure. Check out more on new album Heel Grinder, which is out now.

The Cards - No Soul

Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn has joined forces with Harrison Young (Doro, U.D.O.) and Koen Herfst (Armin van Buuren) to form blues rock power trio The Cards. They might be known for more metallic tuneage elsewhere, but this dirty, fuzzy bluesed up stomp suggests they’re onto something here...

Jay Buchanan - Feel Better

Gorgeous acoustic solo track from the Rival Sons singer, originally released in 2012 and captured at Nashville’s Americana Festival last year. He’s part of a killer team in his day job, but as this shows he sounds pretty damn sweet on his own too.

Killit - Love Is The Chemical

Between them they can call Israel, Hungary, Britain and Switzerland their motherlands, but Killit’s music is a little more straight-ahead (you may’ve seen them at Ramblin’ Man Fair, Hard Rock Hell or Stone Free, or on tour with Diamond Head, among others). We reckon new single Love Is The Chemical should win you over nicely, if you like your rock hard, moody-but-not-too-moody and bullshit-free with a metal sheen.

Berklee Frank Zappa Tribute - Waka/Jawaka, Inca Roads, Peaches en Regalia, Zomby Woof

Something a little different to finish off, but we think you’ll love it. Berklee College Of Music is probably best known in rock circles as the place where the likes of Steve Vai, John Petrucci and Mike Portnoy honed their chops. Today it’s still going strong, as reflected in this zingy student medley of Frank Zappa highlights. The Peaches En Regalia section is our favourite, but have a listen and see what tickles your fancy the most. Either way, it all interprets one of rock’s most beloved enigmas with real freshness.