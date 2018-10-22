Tracks of the Week: new music and videos from Ghost, Ace Frehley and more

Check out this week's selection of new rock cuts, then tell us which one YOU rate highest by voting at the foot of this page. But first, who swayed your vote last week?

3. Burning Witches - Hexenhammer

2. Halestorm - Do Not Disturb

1. Hands Off Gretel - S.A.S.S.

Congratulations Hands Off Gretel (and to Halestorm and Burning Witches, separated by just a couple of votes in second and third places). For anyone who missed it last week - and for those of us who just fancy another listen - here’s their winning track S.A.S.S. Enjoy…

Ace Frehley – Mission To Mars

Continuing to prove that life outside KISS can be pretty damn good, guitar-slinger Ace Frehley comes bearing tasty fruit from his new solo album Spaceman. Mission To Mars is chock-full of meaty, groovy fuzz, plus some nicely flashy lead licks - more earthly delight than the title might suggest, in other words, but in this case that’s no band thing.

John J Presley – Rise and Fall

Rumbling, resonating old blues and garage tones now - with a hint of the psychedelic twistiness of All Them Witches - from electric blues rock maverick John J Presley. Commanding, menacing stuff, with a hauntingly atmospheric fade-out, this one kind of darkness we could use more of in our lives.

Ghost – Dance Macabre

Need a pick-me-up this Monday? You’ll appreciate this highly danceable, singalong-friendly highlight from Ghost’s excellent latest album Prequelle. Like some hidden scene from the Rocky Horror Picture Show (the Riff Raff-esque host at the door, the synchronised dancing, the gore, the gloriously unbridled campness of it all…) but with more 2018-esque choreography, it’s a theatrical feather in Cardinal Copia’s extravagant cap.

The Black Hands – You Gotta Move

One of the most ‘70s-tastic new songs we’ve heard this week, this good-time tune from Chesterfield rockers The Black Hands shimmies through big, unashamed nods to Free, The Stones and Cream among others. “Go on baby, put on your leopard skin boots,” purrs singer Andy Gannon, like the 21st century never happened. “We really went old school when recording this,” Gannon says. “The drums and bass were recorded in an old shower block in a football club dressing room, to give it a natural echo.” Cool.

Hollowstar – Let You Down

We’ve got a more modern brand of hard rock for you now, from heaviest Cambridgeshire; all bold, chunky production, riffs the size of monster trucks and vibes of Slash, mid-era Black Stone Cherry and the like. Like what you hear? Catch them live with the Dan Reed Network through November, before someone snaps them up for an arena support tour...

Atari Ferrari - Shade Of Grey

Something softer and prettier next, from the Spokane rockers who started life as a Bowie tribute band. And there is actually a faint trace of the Starman in here, woven into a quietly stirring melody and layers of honeyed pop-rock warmth. Listen to this and more on their second album, Rebel, which is out now.

Eden James – Stranger

Fun fact: Aussie singer/songwriter Eden James once knocked Robbie Williams off the no.1 spot in the Greek Top 40. Since then he’s not exactly exploded, but has quietly gathered fans, accolades and kudos in his homeland and elsewhere. This new single is a lovably retro mix of cool indie rock, rootsified touches and stompy glam hints.

Swanson & Naya - The Art Of Lying

We'll finish with a mix of gritty blues rock lines, fuzzy guitar tones and sultry decadence - with added atmosphere thanks to some smooth saxophone blasts. This is the first we've heard of Greek duo Naya Kouti and Dimitris Swanson, but we're rather taken by it...