Tracks Of The Week: new music and videos from Royal Thunder, Biters and more...

Last week’s winner was blues rock guitar maestro Dan Patlansky, followed by Volbeat in second place and Black Star Riders in third. So who’s going to sway you this week? We’ve got some super tunes here – from the likes of Royal Thunder, Stags, Left Lane Cruiser and more – so get stuck in, then vote for your favourite at the foot of this page. Enjoy!

Royal Thunder – The Sinking Chair

Ahh WICK, the album that just keeps on giving – inciting the Classic Rock office to regularly sing Royal Thunder’s praises since it first appeared on our radar earlier this year. This latest cut is one of the most instant tracks on the record, brimming with hooky, guitar-chopping urgency and psychedelic intensity.

Left Lane Cruiser – Booga Chaka

The latest from Indiana’s rawest, filthiest blues rock exports, Booga Chaka is fun to listen to and fun to say. Think slide-infused Mississippi delta blues, played in a sweaty punk club, and you’re in the right ballpark. Mmmm tasty.

Biters – Chasin’ The Feeling

Atlanta bright sparks Biters have a sweet piece of rock’n’roll verve ready to kick off your weekend. The riffage here reminds us, pleasingly, of AC/DC and someone else that none of us can quite put our finger on… What do you guys think?

Puddles Pity Party – I Want You To Want Me

Yes it’s a 7ft bloke in a clown suit, but this is actually brilliant. Puddles Pity Party (AKA Mike Geier) turns the chirpy Cheap Trick classic into a mournful solo number, and it’s properly moving. Totally unexpected but beautiful stuff.

He also does a mean Johnny Cash-style take on Pinball Wizard.

Stags – Where God Only Knows

Pretty, melancholy number from these London-based young rock things – tapping into delicious flavours of Rival Sons, Free and the like. A full album is expected later this year, so keep your eyes and ears open…

Seafoam Green – Runaway

We’re very much enjoying the Rich Robinson-produced (and co-written) record from which this is taken. So laid back it’s virtually horizontal, Runaway is an organ-laced, sun-kissed piece of soulful Southernness, with touches of the Black Crowes, Little Feat and others. Lush.

Anthrax – Carry On Wayward Son

No wait, don’t run! This actually works! Like the Kansas original, but heavier and a bit more noodly, the Anthrax take on COWS (nice acronym eh?) shows that inside even the thrashiest thrash lords lurks a prog side. Well, inside these thrash lords anyway.

Roadkill – Killing Yourself To Live

Like a bit of old-school metal, along the Judas Priest/Saxon/Motorhead lines? You’ll enjoy this turbocharged ode to being a slave to the grind; just in time for the Easter bank holiday. Have a good one peoples!