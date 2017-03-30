Toseland launch Fingers Burned video, and it's undeniably epic

You want big? You got big. Fingers Burned — the new video from Toseland — is upon us, and the song is an epic ballad pitched somewhere in the direction of November Rain. The only things missing are a helicopter budget and the windswept soloing.

It’s part of a double a-aside with Bullet, and features sting sections and multiple key changes and a soaring guitar solo and a fake ending followed by a towering climax and then a fade that slowly peters into dust. It’s completely, undeniably epic. And it’s out tomorrow.

“Ever since I was a youngster I’ve discovered I only get a kick out of life if it’s on the edge,” says Toseland. “Fingers Burned is a song about fighting life’s struggles and finding ourselves stuck in a routine we are desperate to change. I wanted the song to bring hope that when our backs are against the wall we are at our strongest and at that moment can find the inner strength to take a risk and do something about it.

“I think this video is the best one we’ve done so far,” he continues. “To get the baby grand piano on the lift and get it to rise up to the stage for the intro really symbolised that feeling of climbing out of those ruts I am talking about. The stage set up and production looked amazing and the lights hanging down around the piano help give the video an epic feel…”

Fingers Burned/Bullet can be ordered now. Toseland are on tour throughout April.

Toseland UK Tour Dates

Apr 04: Sticky Mikes, Brighton, UK

Apr 05: Academy 2, Leicester, UK

Apr 06: Institute 2, Birmingham, UK

Apr 07: Cluny, Newcastle, UK

Apr 08: Club Academy, Manchester, UK

Apr 10: King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

Apr 11: Wardrobe, Leeds UK

Apr 12: Globe, Cardiff, UK

Apr 13: Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes, UK

Toseland European dates (main support to The Brew)

Apr 20: Cadillac, Oldenburg, DE

Apr 21: Rosenhof, Osnabruck, DE

Apr 22: Leiden, Gebr. De Nobel, NL

Apr 23: Podium de Flux, Zandaam, NL

Apr 27: De Pul, Uden, NL

Apr 28: Musiktheater Rex, Bensheim, DE

Apr 29: Memmingen, Kaminwerk, DE

Apr 30: Beatpol, Dresden, DE

