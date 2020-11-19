Some genius has covered Master Of Puppets in the style of Type O Negative

There are many things we miss about Type O Negative. Their epic-goth metal sound. Their pitch-black humour. The giant among men that was Peter Steele.

But one thing we really miss is their wicked way with a cover version. Neil Young’s Cinnamon Girl, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and Black Sabbath, The Isley Brothers’ Summer Breeze… there were no limits to the songs The Drab Four could reimagine/ruin (delete as applicable) in their own inimitable style.

One of the bands they never got around to covering was Metallica. Luckily, YouTube magician Denis Pauna has done it for them, reworking ’Tallica’s 1986 classic Master Of Puppets as a full-on Type O goth-metal workout.

And it sounds bang on the money, from the majestically somnambulant pace to the lower-than-a-worm’s-knackersack vocals. And, hey, who knew what the original was missing was a bunch of twinkling keyboards? It could easily have slid into Bloody Kisses or October Rust without anyone noticing the difference.

Check out the song that head over to Denis’ YouTube channel to check out what else he’s got going on.