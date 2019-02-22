There's a campaign to get Napalm Death to play a pop festival – and it’s your duty to help

People power is an amazing thing. The now-legendary #whynotdyingfetus campaign resulted in cult death metal heroes Dying Fetus being added to the Download bill in 2014.

Now it’s Napalm Death’s turn in the spotlight. Amazingly, the grindcore godfathers are in the running to appear at an MTV festival this summer.

Bookies Paddy Power are offering 12/1 odds on Napalm appearing at the four-day MTV Music Week, which takes place in Plymouth between Jun 5 and June 8, alongside Little Mix and Jess Glynne.

And local newspaper the Plymouth Herald have pitched in too. They’re running a poll to see who people want to appear on the bill - and it’s your duty to weigh in. Just follow the link here and click on Napalm’s name at the bottom of the story.

(Image: © Getty Images)

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury has spoken exclusively to Hammer about the prospect of sharing a stage with Little Mix.

“For me personally, and at this point in our ‘illustrious career’ (for want of a better term!), we would of course love the opportunity to sonically bend a new generations eardrums with the delights of Grindcore,” says Shane. “Be warned though, once the floodgates are open, there’s no going back!”

You know what to do – head to the Plymouth Herald website and make your voice heard. And remember: #napalmdeathMTV