The Manic Shine stream Trial and Triumph album

The Manic Shine, who music was described recently in the pages of Classic Rock as “uplifting, fiercely anthemic stuff”, are streaming their new Trial And Triumph album exclusively through TeamRock. The album, which is influenced by the likes of Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Hendrix and A Perfect Circle, is the follow-up to 2014’s Let Go Or Be Dragged.

“Sometimes I’ll hear something in a pop tune, it could be one rhythm in a vocal or a shaker or something, and I’ll go ‘that’s a sweet idea’ and then try and recreate something similar,” says guitarist Ozzie Rodgers. ”We don’t leave anything off the table. That being said, we tend to have a basic ‘musical palette’ to work with and the ideas get fed through that and come out the other side sounding darker and heavier.

“My father had an enormous record collection and took it upon himself to school me in everything from Van Morrison to Hendrix, The Doors to Santana, Rolling Stones to Depeche Mode to…how much time you got?! Mainly classic rock and blues though - they’re pretty much the go to genres to get inspired to play guitar - and that’s all I’ve wanted to do ever since I heard Voodoo Chile…”

Trial And Triumph is released on November 13, and is available to pre-order now. The Manic Shine are currently on tour (dates below).

Tour dates

Nov 11: Southampton, Talking Heads

Nov 13: London, Barfly (Album launch)

Nov 19: Bristol, Crofter’s Rights

Nov 20: Nottingham, Chameleon Cafe

