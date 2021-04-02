Tetrarch’s intense new single Negative Noise will make you think nu metal never went away

We’re big fans of Tetrarch round these parts. The US band’s old school/new school mash-up taps into the aural barrage of prime Slipknot without ever tipping over into late 90s/early 00s nostalgia. And in Diamond Rowe, they’ve got a ready-made guitar hero waiting to be heard.

Their new single Negative Noise keeps their end of the bargain up. It’s a blast of aggro-fuelled, attitudinous modern metal, complete with look-at-me-I’m-weird video.

“Lyrically, the song is about constantly being surrounded by negativity and people trying to pull us in a million directions,” says frontman Josh Fore. “More than ever, there is so much static around us, and we wanted to write a song about dealing with it and blocking out all of the noise.”

We hear you, sir. There’s more where that comes from on Tetrarch’s upcoming new album, Unstable, released on April 30.

Tetrarch: Unstable tracklisting

1. I’m Not Right

2. Negative Noise

3. Unstable

4. You Never Listen

5. Sick Of You

6. Take A Look Inside

7. Stitch Me Up

8. Addicted

9. Pushed Down

10. Trust Me