Shvininiai Sharvai are one of the wildest, most unique things to hit thrash metal in years - and they’re only getting started

Formed in 2017 in Lithuania and featuring band members with backgrounds in heavy metal, jazz and EDM, Shvininiai Sharvai have quickly but firmly become one of the most exciting young names in thrash metal. Known by their acronym ‘SHSH’, these unique and eccentric thrashers not only have a startling image (the band all dress in suits and personalised welding masks, because why not?), but have melded one of the most fascinating takes on thrash metal you’ll hear anywhere this year.

Merging thunderous riffs with galloping drums, propulsive basslines and even a splash of woozy saxophone, Shvininiai Sharvai have historically dealt with themes of political satire and comedy, but are honing their music and taking on more serious matters for explosive new album The Great Paradise Of Tomorrow. Littered with lyrical takes on dystopian dictatorships, the dangers of modern technology and the hellish landscape that is the digital corporate world in 2023, the album is also a dizzying, full-throttle blast of modern metal.

From the imperious stomp of the title track to the chugging brutality of Morgen and the relentless, frenetic assault of Homeopsychopathy, fans of everyone from Kreator to Carcass will find something to love, and it’s all sprinkled with Shvininiai Sharvai’s own uniquely mischievous tone. The Great Paradise Of Tomorrow is also the band’s first English language album, proving that the five-piece have their sights set on conquering as many territories as possible.

Interested? Of course you are: cast your eyes below to find out more about one of the most intense musical experiences you’ll hear this or any other year.



