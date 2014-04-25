Scott Adkins talks ninjas and metal

Scott has appeared in The Expendables 2, The Bourne Ultimatum and opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in The Shepherd: Border Control. In Ninja: Shadow Of A Tear, Scott reprises his role as super-badass Casey Bowman from the original flick, Ninja. Basically, some assassin kills his wife and he is out on a rampage of revenge, annihilating every motherfucker that stands in his way. Nice. The best scene by far is when Scott cuts the hand off some gun-wielding mugger, when we asked Scott about the scene (which doesn’t involve enough blood as far as we are concerned) he laughed, “that’s what happens when you’ve been a naughty boy, you get your hand chopped off by ninjas.” We like your style Scott.

Scott has been in ninja training for 17 years, starting martial arts at the tender age of 10. He claims it wasn’t all ninja training, but we have a sneaking suspicion he is just keeping his true skills hush-hush, the way of the ninja and all that. “My dad bought me a ninja suit when I was about 12 years old and I didn’t take it off for another 4 weeks after that,” he admits and he was eager to get back in it as a grown man… “When they offered to pay me to put the ninja suit on, I wasn’t complaining.”

Scott is so bleedin’ tough that he tries to do as many stunts of his own as he can. “If you are going to get hit by a car or do something really dangerous, most of the time the producers just won’t let you do that anyway. But all the fight sequences I try to do myself,” he explains. He would totally be able to take on getting hit by a truck, though. And win.

But what is the weapon of a choice for a ninja? Other than rapid fists, obviously. “I’ve always liked a nunchuck,” he says, “although they aren’t strictly a ninja weapon. But if the ninja turtles are allowed them, I’ll go for them as well.” Who better to model yourself on than overgrown mutant turtles that live in the sewer and eat pizza? We’re halfway there already.

Being a ninja you’re no doubt going to catch the eye of martial arts legends like Jackie Chan and Jet Li, which is even more daunting if you end up working with them. “It is intimidating because obviously all I did is watch their movies when I was a kid, growing up and wishing that I could do what they did and hopefully work with them one day. So, when that day arrives, it is intimidating. But, both are very nice people and it was amazing to see what they do on screen but see it in person. And when they are throwing kicks and punches at you – that’s quite something!”

Despite his questionable musical tastes, Scott is a pretty awesome guy. Some of his favourites include Goo Goo Dolls, but he admits “they are a bit loved up, aren’t they?” We suppose he needs to chill out with some mellow tunes after all the kicking ass he gets up to all day, so we’ll let it slide. The bloke has seen INXS and Bon Jovi in the flesh though, and tells us that back in the 80s he was “all about Def Leppard, Bon Jovi and Aerosmith.” Damn right it was, Scott.

You probably won’t find Scott in a good pit anytime soon at Third Eye Blind and Oasis gigs (of which he is a fan), but he admits he’d check one out; “I wouldn’t mind it in the pit if you’ve got enough room to run around and do your thing.” We wouldn’t want to run into him doing his thing though, he’d dropkick us into Neptune’s orbit.

Lionsgate UK releases Ninja: Shadow Of A Tear on Blu-ray and DVD on 12 May 2014.