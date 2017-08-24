Revolution Saints: When Freedom really means freedom

“The lyrics for Freedom were taken from notes I had written while I was in recovery in June of 2015,” says Revolution Saints vocalist and drummer Deen Castronovo. “They’re just a powerful reminder of where my head and heart were at the time.

“The whole lyric came to me in about ten minutes. When I was at Hazelden Betty Ford, we would journal after each day to reflect on what we were feeling throughout the day. At the end of each day, I’d written the words ‘FREEDOM, COMING MY WAY.’ It was the first thing that hit me and I thought it’d be a great chorus for a song.”

Freedom comes from the second Revolution Saints album, Light In The Dark, which comes out on October 22, and follows the band’s self-titled debut in 2015. The Saints were originally inspired to form by Frontier Records boss Serafino Perugino, who encouraged Castronovo to get together with former Whitesnake/Dio guitarist Doug Aldrich and Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades and build a band that brought Castronovo’s voice to the fore.

“Serafino is an intricate part of Revolution Saints.” says Castronovo. “It was his vision from the beginning and we’re very grateful that he believes in this so much. We call him The Pope!”

Are supergroups the future?

I’m not sure about supergroups being the future. I think that players collaborate with as many musicians as they can now. The landscape has changed dramatically.

How do you approach writing songs with people you haven’t written with before?

For me, since this is the first time I’ve been involved with writing anything, I just went in with an open mind and tried to put my input as much as I could without ruining the songs. Doug and Alessandro [producer Alessandro Del Vecchio] were the main songwriters with me tweaking lyrics that Ale had written.

How is Light In The Dark different from the debut?

I think it’s a bit tougher in spots and a bit darker in spots, but it’s my life at the time. Ale and I had a vision for this as opposed to the debut album, which was already written for us.

Any plans to tour?

We’re hoping to schedules permitting. Jack is committed to Night Ranger and Doug has a bunch of projects as well. We shall see, but yes if the stars align, we’d love to play live.

Last month Revolution Saints released a video for the Light In The Dark’s title track. The album is released on October 22, and can be pre-ordered now.

Welcome Back: