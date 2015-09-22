Rapturous rifflords We Hunt Buffalo stream their new album in full

As anyone who’s heard Mastodon, Sleep or Red Fang will know, there are riffs that make you want to drop immediately to your knees, raise your arms in supplication and give praise to the great coyote spirit in the azure-blue and cirrus-streaked sky.

Well, it’s time to invest in some new knee-pads, because not only do Vancouver’s We Hunt Buffalo have an arsenal of riffs so endorphin-releasingly huge you’ll be wanting to take on wild beasts with your bare hands for suitable sacrifice, their new album, Living Ghosts - released on September 25 via the aptly named Fuzzorama Records - soars into lush, psychedelic territories that suggest its exhilarating, aerated grooves were composed whilst riding a pterodactyl.

For those who want to lose themselves in heady, if feverishly air-guitaring abandon, we are advance streaming Living Ghosts in its full, nirvana-inducing glory, so stop clock-watching, grab your loincloth and enter into the vast, timeless and shit-kicking territories below!

