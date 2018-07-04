Ramblin' Man 2018: all the fun of the Fair, in pictures

Unlike some festivals, there were no queues for the bar at Ramblin' Man Fair.

While punters elsewhere reported waits of over an hour to get a drink, life at Mote Park was considerably more relaxed. In the time it took some fans to obtain a pint at Finsbury Park, a Ramblin' Man attendee could grab an ostrich burger, wash it down with a measure of pale ale, and still have time to set up a camping chair and watch The Dust Coda play a full set.

In other words, it was chilled. The sun shone, the site was accessible, the rain didn't show, and a good time was had by all.

Highlights? Halestorm, exploding with a ferocious degree of intensity onto the main stage, before Lzzy - still in her stage clothes - made her way out front to watch The Cult , chatting to fans and accommodating every selfie; Fish, reducing a tent full of grown men to tears with a set that relied heavily on Marillion's Clutching At Straws; The Cadillac Three, reminding everyone that they draw just as much inspiration from Metallica as they do from Nashville; Steve Earle, playing a stunning set based around the classic Copperhead Road album as the sun set; And Myles Kennedy, playing an unexpected cover of Iron Maiden's The Trooper on an acoustic guitar.

We could go on, but you get the gist: Ramblin Man 2018 was a pleasure, from start to finish. Instead, here's a gallery of images. And if a picture paints 1000 words, here's 32,0000 words-worth.