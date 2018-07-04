Trending

Ramblin' Man 2018: all the fun of the Fair, in pictures

By Features  

As the sun set on another Ramblin' Man, our photographers were there to capture the festival highlights

Ramblin' Man 2018
(Image: © Brad Merrett)

Unlike some festivals, there were no queues for the bar at Ramblin' Man Fair. 

While punters elsewhere reported waits of over an hour to get a drink, life at Mote Park was considerably more relaxed. In the time it took some fans to obtain a pint at Finsbury Park, a Ramblin' Man attendee could grab an ostrich burger, wash it down with a measure of pale ale, and still have time to set up a camping chair and watch The Dust Coda play a full set.

In other words, it was chilled. The sun shone, the site was accessible, the rain didn't show, and a good time was had by all. 

Highlights? Halestorm, exploding with a ferocious degree of intensity onto the main stage, before Lzzy - still in her stage clothes - made her way out front to watch The Cult , chatting to fans and accommodating every selfie; Fish, reducing a tent full of grown men to tears with a set that relied heavily on Marillion's Clutching At Straws; The Cadillac Three, reminding everyone that they draw just as much inspiration from Metallica as they do from Nashville; Steve Earle, playing a stunning set based around the classic Copperhead Road album as the sun set; And Myles Kennedy, playing an unexpected cover of Iron Maiden's The Trooper on an acoustic guitar. 

We could go on, but you get the gist: Ramblin Man 2018 was a pleasure, from start to finish. Instead, here's a gallery of images. And if a picture paints 1000 words, here's 32,0000 words-worth.  

   

Image 1 of 32

Photo Brad Merrett

Photo Brad Merrett

Lzzy Hale

Image 2 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

The Cult

Image 3 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Gun

Image 4 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Therapy?

Image 5 of 32

Kevin Nixon

Kevin Nixon

Mott The Hoople

Image 6 of 32

Photo: Brads Merritt

Photo: Brads Merritt

Big Boy Bloater

Image 7 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Halestorm

Image 8 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Ramblin' Man 2018

Image 9 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Billy Duffy

Image 10 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

The Cadillac Three

Image 11 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Skinny Molly

Image 12 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Gorilla Riot

Image 13 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

No Hot Ashes

Image 14 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

The Adelaides

Image 15 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

The Dust Coda

Image 16 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Myles Kennedy

Image 17 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Henry's Funeral Shoe

Image 18 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Thomas Wynn & The Believers

Image 19 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Halestorm

Image 20 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Steve Earl

Image 21 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

The Rising Souls

Image 22 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

The Rocket Dolls

Image 23 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Tyler Bryant

Image 24 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Steel Panther

Image 25 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Sons Of Apollo

Image 26 of 32

Photo: Brad Merrett

Photo: Brad Merrett

Jim Jones

Image 27 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Mostly Autumn

Image 28 of 32

Photp: Kevin Nixon

Photp: Kevin Nixon

Goldray

Image 29 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Von Hertzen Brothers

Image 30 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Fish

Image 31 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Voyager

Image 32 of 32

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Photo: Kevin Nixon

Second Relation